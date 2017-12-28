Watch Nick Chubb freak out, have priceless reaction on Disney ride with teammates

Georgia running back Nick Chubb may not be the biggest fan of scary rides, judging by what we’ve recently witnessed.

Chubb and his teammates — along with head coach Kirby Smart — hit up Disneyland on Wednesday, ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup with Oklahoma.

And Chubb, who turned 22 and happened to be celebrating his birthday at the time, was scared out of his mind on the “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!” ride. Check out his reaction after getting thrown for a loop.

Priceless.