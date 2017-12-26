Watch Marshawn Lynch slam helmet in frustration after fumble

The Raiders had momentum after recovering a Jay Ajayi fumble, and were attempting to add to their 10-7 lead at the time. Lynch received a handoff on the first play of the drive, and he, too, coughed up the football, which was recovered by the Eagles.
Lynch made his way to the sideline afterward, where he slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.
To his credit, it had been a long while since Lynch last fumbled.
Hopefully Lynch’s teammates were able to calm him down with a Christmas gift — like some Skittles, for instance.
