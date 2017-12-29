Watch Jusuf Nurkic embarrass Joel Embiid with spin move

Sixers big man Joel Embiid found himself on the wrong end of the highlight reel during Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

Embiid, who is currently enjoying his breakout season, got taken to school by Jusuf Nurkic on one particular play. Nurkic was working on Embiid in the post, and used a spin move to shake Embiid — who nearly fell down. The Blazers center then finished off the play with an easy dunk.

DAMN 😳 Jusuf Nurkic breaks Embiid’s ankles with a post move pic.twitter.com/qmdnDOHArB — Wobazz Napier (@World_Wide_Wob) December 29, 2017

Embiid is the social media king, but we doubt he’ll be discussing that particular play anytime soon.