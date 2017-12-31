The Sports Daily
Watch Johnson Bademosi’s hilarious flop attempt after Robbie Anderson spiked ball
Patriots defensive back Johnson Bademosi would’ve been better off playing basketball or soccer, it seems, because his flop game is A+.

We learned that during Sunday’s game against the Jets, when he had a hilarious flop attempt on the sideline. It was odd, because it’s not like he was really going to draw a penalty, but he tried anyway.

It happened when Robbie Anderson caught a pass and ran out of bounds, then spiked the ball. Bademosi made it look like he got drilled by the ball, and did a pretty “bad” job of doing so.

Hilarious.

