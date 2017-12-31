Watch Jack Nicklaus react to grandson catching TD pass

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus attended Sunday’s Bills-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, for what was essentially a family affair.

Nicklaus hit up the game to watch his grandson, Nick O’Leary, shine on the big stage. And sure enough, he did.

O’Leary, a tight end for the Bills, opened the scoring in the game with a 26-yard touchdown catch. He found himself wide open in the end zone, and Tyrod Taylor lofted a pass right in his direction for the easy score.

It was a proud moment for Nicklaus, who got to watch his grandson come up big in the must-win game, with the Bills looking to clinch a postseason berth. Nicklaus was seen celebrating, and he was clearly excited about his grandson’s big grab, judging by his reaction.

It’s moments such as that one that make football great.