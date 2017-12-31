Watch Jack Nicklaus react to grandson catching TD pass

Nicklaus hit up the game to watch his grandson, Nick O’Leary, shine on the big stage. And sure enough, he did.
O’Leary, a tight end for the Bills, opened the scoring in the game with a 26-yard touchdown catch. He found himself wide open in the end zone, and Tyrod Taylor lofted a pass right in his direction for the easy score.
It was a proud moment for Nicklaus, who got to watch his grandson come up big in the must-win game, with the Bills looking to clinch a postseason berth. Nicklaus was seen celebrating, and he was clearly excited about his grandson’s big grab, judging by his reaction.
It’s moments such as that one that make football great.
