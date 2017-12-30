Watch Butler fans storm court to celebrate upsetting No. 1-ranked Villanova

Villanova fell victim to the No. 1 curse on Saturday, as the Wildcats were upset by the Butler Bulldogs, 101-93.

That was cause for celebration among the fans at Hinkle Fieldhouse, who stormed the court after the big win, which was odd, given that it’s only December.

Down goes number one!

The celebration is on for @ButlerMBB. pic.twitter.com/iCcghvoKnd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2017

We still have a few months until March Madness, but don’t tell that to Butler fans, who are all about celebrating wins in December like there’s no tomorrow.