Watch Bryce petty struggle immensely to put his helmet on

The quarterback position is the toughest one to play, as there are both physical and mental elements involved in being a signal-caller at the professional level. There are also some overlooked facets that are important — like a player’s uniform, for example.

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty struggled in that area during Sunday’s game against the Patriots, when he had some serious issues getting his helmet to fit properly on his head, which is something players are usually taught at the anklebiter level, when they’re young children.

Petty ended up having to take his helmet off after struggling immensely to put it on his head, which was clearly hurting a bit after the odd sequence, as you can see by his reaction.

The Jets scouting department will need to consider scrutinizing that intangible when drafting a quarterback in the future.