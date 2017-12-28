The Sports Daily
Watch blind USC long snapper Jake Olson drive golf ball incredibly far
USC long snapper Jake Olson continues to amaze.

Olson, who is blind, has not allowed his disability to hold him back from playing football. He entered a game earlier in the season, and snapped the ball perfectly on an extra-point attempt in the team’s win over Western Michigan.

Not only that, Olson can also drive golf balls — further than the rest of us.

A recent video has emerged showing him at Top Golf, and he displayed a great swing in destroying a ball, which you can see in the video clip below.

Olson probably scored more points on that shot than I do in an entire game when playing at Top Golf.

