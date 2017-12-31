Chicago trailed Minnesota in the second quarter of the game, 14-0, and was in desperate need of a big play. Cohen, essentially, helped provide one, but did so as a decoy.
The Vikings punted the ball toward Cohen, who made it look as if he was fielding it — except he didn’t. Teammate Bryce Callahan caught the ball, and then raced down the sideline — untouched. No Vikings players were even in his vicinity, as they were all caught watching Cohen, and Callahan raced into the end zone for the 59-yard touchdown.
That play was executed to perfection, and given the Bears’ struggles on offense — managing only 48 total yards in the first half — it was exactly what the team needed to get back in the game.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Watch Bears dupe Vikings on punt return for TD