Watch Al Horford, Marcus Smart team up to help Celtics sink Rockets

The Celtics somehow erased a 26-point deficit and came back to defeat the Rockets in Thursday night’s game.

Boston trailed by three points with 11 seconds remaining in the game, but some “smart” play from a Celtics swingman and a complete meltdown by James Harden helped lift the home team to victory.

A Jayson Tatum dunk cut the lead to one, and Marcus Smart then drew an offensive foul on Harden to get the C’s the ball back. Al Horford then sank a six-footer, and all of a sudden, the Celtics had the lead. Smart then drew another foul on Harden in the backcourt, and Boston eventually emerged victorious after the wild turn of events.

THE CELTICS WIN! pic.twitter.com/yVj7fkFGa2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 29, 2017

The final minute of the game was both improbable and entertaining — what a finish.