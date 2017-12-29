Watch Al Horford, Marcus Smart team up to help Celtics sink Rockets

Boston trailed by three points with 11 seconds remaining in the game, but some “smart” play from a Celtics swingman and a complete meltdown by James Harden helped lift the home team to victory.
A Jayson Tatum dunk cut the lead to one, and Marcus Smart then drew an offensive foul on Harden to get the C’s the ball back. Al Horford then sank a six-footer, and all of a sudden, the Celtics had the lead. Smart then drew another foul on Harden in the backcourt, and Boston eventually emerged victorious after the wild turn of events.
The final minute of the game was both improbable and entertaining — what a finish.
