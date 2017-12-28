Tom Herman criticized for mocking Missouri QB’s celebration during game

Tom Herman appears to have already begun to turn the Texas football program around, as his (7-6) team finished with a winning record in the ultra-competitive Big 12. Not only that, they also defeated Missouri 33-16 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, capping off a successful season in his first year as head coach.

Herman, however, was seen doing something that was a bit unbecoming for a head coach during the game, and has drawn criticism for it.

The Longhorns head coach appeared to mock Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after Armanti Foreman sealed the game with an 18-yard touchdown run late in the matchup. Lock, earlier in the contest, threw a 79-yard pass that went for a score, and celebrated by doing a dance (which you can watch here). Herman — along with quarterback Sam Ehlinger and a few other Longhorns players — was seen emulating Lock’s celebration on the sideline after Foreman’s touchdown.

Here is Texas coach, Tom Herman and QB Sam Ehlinger mocking Drew Lock’s touchdown celebration from earlier in the game. Absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/slE3uDJYhS — Missouri Sports (@MizzouSports1) December 28, 2017

Lock himself weighed in about Herman’s gesture after the game, and rather than getting upset about it, he actually took it as a compliment.

Drew Lock on Tom Herman: “When the head coach is mocking your dance move you must be doing something right. You’re not a nobody. You’re definitely doing something that’s catching other people’s attention.” — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 28, 2017

The Missouri quarterback wasn’t the only person to share an opinion on Herman’s actions, though. Twitter users were critical of the Longhorns head coach, and here are some of their best reactions.

Tom Herman mocking college athletes on the other team after he ended the season a game over .500…..good look for the program — Trey Pledger (@Trey_Pledger) December 28, 2017

So Tom Herman is mocking a college kid? You proud of yourself there coach? — Jarrett Middleton (@Middletron) December 28, 2017

Tom Herman acting like an idiot on the sideline. Congrats Texas, you’re 7-6. — Aram Tolegian (@ChemicalAT) December 28, 2017

Tom Herman is a child for that one. If I’m Odom I’m not shaking his hand. — Jake Wirthwein (@bigjake682017) December 28, 2017

Tom Herman’s antics were a bad look; right up there with Mayfield’s against KU. But it happened against Missouri so it’s honestly harder for me to care. I’m only human. — Tyler Dreiling (@TylerDreiling) December 28, 2017

You’re the head coach at the University of Texas and you’re showing up a 21 year old kid. Great way to lead your program and set the example. All respect lost for Tom Herman. — Tim Gurnow (@tgurnow20) December 28, 2017

Herman did coach the Longhorns to their first bowl victory since 2012, but he would’ve been better off setting a good example for his players and celebrating in a more appropriate manner.