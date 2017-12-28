Tom Herman criticized for mocking Missouri QB’s celebration during game

Herman, however, was seen doing something that was a bit unbecoming for a head coach during the game, and has drawn criticism for it.
The Longhorns head coach appeared to mock Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after Armanti Foreman sealed the game with an 18-yard touchdown run late in the matchup. Lock, earlier in the contest, threw a 79-yard pass that went for a score, and celebrated by doing a dance (which you can watch here). Herman — along with quarterback Sam Ehlinger and a few other Longhorns players — was seen emulating Lock’s celebration on the sideline after Foreman’s touchdown.
Lock himself weighed in about Herman’s gesture after the game, and rather than getting upset about it, he actually took it as a compliment.
The Missouri quarterback wasn’t the only person to share an opinion on Herman’s actions, though. Twitter users were critical of the Longhorns head coach, and here are some of their best reactions.
Herman did coach the Longhorns to their first bowl victory since 2012, but he would’ve been better off setting a good example for his players and celebrating in a more appropriate manner.
