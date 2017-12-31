Tom Brady wearing wetsuit to combat cold weather during game (PHOTO)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady came prepared to play in the coldest regular-season home game in Patriots history on Sunday.

Brady, who was born and raised in the Bay Area, channeled his California roots to make sure his body was at a suitable temperature for the divisional matchup against the Jets. He did so by wearing a wetsuit under his uniform, which is pretty smart when you think about it.

Here’s what Brady is rocking under his gear during the game at Gillette Stadium.

Brady remains clever in his preparation for games, and was clearly thinking outside the box in making this decision.