Tom Brady gets testy with reporter over question about trainer (VIDEO)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not interested in speaking about his coach/business partner Alex Guerrero on Friday — something he made very clear.

A reporter from the Boston Globe didn’t respect that wish during Brady’s press conference, and it didn’t go well. Brady was asked about a recent Globe report which stated Guerrero was denied access to the team facility, and talked about a conversation between him and head coach Bill Belichick. Brady brushed the question aside, but the reporter kept going, and then asked if he and Belichick had spoken about it.

“I have a lot of conversations with [Belichick],” he said. “Those are private between he and I. I don’t think anyone knows what we talk about.”

It appears as if the Patriots are doing whatever they can to bury this story, and understandably so.