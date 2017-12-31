Tom Brady flattens Jets defender with great block (VIDEO)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had the opportunity to make a business decision in Sunday’s game against the Jets, but instead chose to put a hurting on his opponent.
The Patriots ran an end-around in the second quarter of the game, and Brady, who was operating out of the shotgun, threw a block in the backfield to spring Brandin Cooks. Not only that, but he actually did a good job of it as well, as his block sent Jets linebacker Darron Lee to the ground.
Even at 40 years of age, Brady showed he’s not scared to initiate contact if given the opportunity.
