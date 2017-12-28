Timberwolves fans shower Jimmy Butler with ‘MVP’ chants

Jimmy Butler was a dominant force in Wednesday’s 128-125 overtime win over the Nuggets, and Timberwolves fans appeared to feel his performance was MVP-caliber.

Butler needed only 20 shot attempts (he made 10 of them) to score 39 points, and he was the clear difference-maker in the game. Fans showed their appreciation for him in the game’s waning seconds, showering him with “MVP” chants while he was at the line for a pair of free throws to potentially ice the game.

Loud MVP chants for Jimmy Butler in OT from Wolves fans pic.twitter.com/3W6nPUVtxm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 28, 2017

Those free throws came after Butler gave the Wolves a 125-123 lead by draining a clutch jumper over Jamal Murray, and, just like MVP candidates are known to do, he let the Nuggets guard know about it afterward.

As for Butler, he’s averaged 31.2 points per game in his last five contests, and the MVP talk is warranted.