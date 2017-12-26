This awesome Kyle Kuzma ‘Kuzmania’ shirt is hanging in Lonzo Ball’s locker (PHOTO)

Lonzo Ball is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been playing in practices and home games while serving a jail sentence, so it’s all about Kyle Kuzma for the Lakers right now — at least as far as their offense goes.

Fans are feeling the “Kuzmania,” and we know this, because they’re buying his t-shirts, which you can see a photo of in the tweet below.

And fans aren’t the only ones drinking the Kuzma kool-aid, apparently. Ball has a “Kuzmania” shirt hanging in his locker.

Lonzo Ball may get all the hype, but even he has a “Kuzmania” t-shirt hanging in his locker. — Bill Oram-pum-pum-PUN (@billoram) December 26, 2017

Would you buy one?

[Thanks to Larry Brown Sports for the H/T]