Semitruck crashes into Evan Turner’s backyard, destroys his swimming pool

Blazers guard Evan Turner had a stroke of bad luck on Wednesday, and ran into an issue that few others have faced.

A semitruck hauling a dumpster crashed into Turner’s backyard, which is pretty unfortunate. Adding insult to injury, though: The truck rolled into his swimming pool.

Truck crashes into Trail Blazer Evan Turners back yard swimming pool, driver was rescued #LiveonK2 pic.twitter.com/x4GoGi7RNI — Evan Bell (@evanbellKATU) December 20, 2017

Emergency personnel was able to successfully rescue the driver from the truck, according to KATU. As for Turner, it’s unclear if he was home at the time of the incident or not.