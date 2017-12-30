Saquon Barkley burns Washington on 92-yard TD run (VIDEO)

NFL hopefuls Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold may not have looked good in their bowl games, but Saquon Barkley sure has in the Fiesta Bowl so far.

Barkley showed off his elusiveness and burst on one particular play in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, when he received a handoff and turned on the afterburners to run right through Washington’s defense. The Penn State running back took off running down the sideline, and no one could catch him. Barkley didn’t stop until he found the end zone on the 92-yard run.

NFL scouts had to be impressed with that run.

As for Barkley’s stat line, he needed only nine carries to total 126 yards (two touchdowns) in the first half alone.