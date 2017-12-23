The Sports Daily
Sage Northcutt posts insane kettlebell workout video
We now know why Sage Northcutt is so agile, and able to pull off insane moves, like acrobatic front flips, for example.

Northcutt posted a workout video showing him doing a number of things with a heavy kettlebell, including flipping and catching it, twirling it between his legs, and more.

There’s a reason Northcutt has been referred to as the Johnny Cage of MMA.

