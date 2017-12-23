We now know why Sage Northcutt is so agile, and able to pull off insane moves, like acrobatic front flips, for example.
Northcutt posted a workout video showing him doing a number of things with a heavy kettlebell, including flipping and catching it, twirling it between his legs, and more.
A post shared by Sage Northcutt (@supersagenorthcutt) on
There’s a reason Northcutt has been referred to as the Johnny Cage of MMA.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Sage Northcutt posts insane kettlebell workout video