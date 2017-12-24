Russell Wilson gets stiff-armed by Cowboys coach on sideline (VIDEO)

The Cowboys failed to get stops on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense in the second half of Sunday’s 21-12 loss, but a member of its coaching staff seemed to somehow have some success slowing him down.

Wilson took off running on one particular play in the second half of the game, headed for the sideline. The Seahawks quarterback then slid out of bounds to avoid contact, but got stiff-armed by a Cowboys coach who was standing on the sideline.

Russell Wilson gets stiff-armed…by a Cowboys coach pic.twitter.com/uDKiq05WN8 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

The Cowboys coach did a better job on stopping Wilson than his team did in the game.