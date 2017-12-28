Russell Westbrook, Jonas Valanciunas get into heated exchange (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook doesn’t back down from anyone, that includes opposing players who are nearly a foot taller than he is.

Westbrook got fouled by Jonas Valanciunas in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game, and hit the floor hard. He managed to hold onto the basketball, though, but Valanciunas attempted to take it out of his hands. That didn’t go over well. Westbrook snatched the ball away and slapped Valanciunas, which led to the two standing up face-to-face, before eventually getting separated by teammates.

“On the court, I don’t have no friends. Only friend I have is a basketball.”

Both Westbrook and Valanciunas were hit with a technical foul for their actions.