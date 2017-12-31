Paul Chryst seen having NSFW words about Miami’s turnover chain (VIDEO)

Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers fought back from a 14-3 deficit and defeat the Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.

And with that victory comes the right to take shots at the Canes using tools they usually use to get in their opponents’ heads, which Chryst took full advantage of.

Chryst was seen in the game’s final seconds mocking the turnover chain, and appeared to say this.

“Turnover chain my f—ing a–” he said.

He’s not alone in feeling that way about the chain.