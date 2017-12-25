Panthers head coach Ron Rivera breaks team down with chant for owner Jerry Richardson

The Panthers clinched a playoff berth with Sunday’s 22-19 win over the Bucs, and they made sure to shout out an important person in the organization afterward.

Panthers players joined head coach Ron Rivera as he broke the team down in the locker room with a “Mr. Richardson on 3” chant.

Because the #Panthers might take it down, here’s the video of Ron Rivera breaking down the team for Mr. Richardson: “Just remember guys this is about team, everything we do is about team, most important thing is about team, okay?” “Alright, do me a favor, Mr. Richardson on 3” pic.twitter.com/mWKtDChnu7 — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. (@PanthersAnalyst) December 25, 2017

There’s no better way for the Panthers to show support for team owner Jerry Richardson than by shouting him out after winning what may have been their final home game of the 2017 season.

Richardson is currently facing misconduct allegations and plans to sell the franchise, but the players and coaches appear to have his back during this difficult time.