Myles Gaskin mocks Saquon Barkley’s celebration after TD (VIDEO)

Two of college football’s top running backs went toe-to-toe in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, and both managed to find the end zone in the first half of the game.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley turned on the afterburners and ran right through Washington’s defense on a 92-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the game, but it wasn’t long until Myles Gaskin answered.

Washington’s shifty running back received a direct snap and shrugged off a tackle attempt later in the quarter, finding the end zone from 13 yards out.

For some reason, though, even with his team trailing by two touchdowns, Gaskin decided to mock Barkley’s signature touchdown celebration in the end zone afterward. Barkley is known for making a windmill motion with his arms after scoring, and that’s exactly what Gaskin did to cap off his 13-yard touchdown run.

Poking the bear known as Barkley (who rushed for 126 yards in the first half alone) really isn’t a great idea, and Gaskin may end up regretting having done so.