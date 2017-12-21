Mike Conley makes fan’s day, invites her to be his guest at game (VIDEO)

Mike Conley is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from bringing cheer to Grizzlies fans.

Conley came through with a great gesture on Thursday, hooking a fan of his up in the best way possible.

The female fan, Allison Schweizer, was seen crying tears of joy in this video posted by her mother, after being gifted a Grizzlies shirt that was autographed by Conley.

Conley saw the tweet and thanked Allison for her support, but that wasn’t all he did. The Grizzlies point guard personally invited her to be his guest at a future game.

And, as you might imagine, Allison happily accepted Conley’s offer.

Props to Conley for helping to spread holiday cheer.