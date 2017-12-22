Michael Beasley has funny quote about hot shooting streak

Knicks guard Michael Beasley must be feeling the holiday cheer, as he’s been one of the hottest shooters in the NBA over the past week.

No, seriously.

Beasley has scored 85 points combined in his last three games, and has made 33 of 58 shots he’s attempted during that span. It’s safe to say no one could have predicted the former free agent who the Knicks signed back in August would shoot nearly 57 percent from the field over this three-game stretch, yet here we stand.

The Knicks guard came up especially big in Thursday’s win over the Celtics, when the team needed it most. Kristaps Porzingis surprisingly went 0-for-11 from the field, and was held to only one point, so the team was in need of a boost. Beasley provided it, scoring 32 points — the most he’s garnered in a game since 2015. He was so dominant in the Eastern Conference matchup that Knicks fans even broke out “MVP” chants at one point during the third quarter.

Beasley was asked about his shooting streak after Thursday’s 102-93 win, and he delivered a funny quote regarding how long he’s had the hot hand for.

Michael Beasley on when he started feeling the hot hand: “January 9, 1989.” — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) December 22, 2017

It’s important to note that Beasley was born on Jan. 9, 1989, in order to thoroughly enjoy his postgame zinger.