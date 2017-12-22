Michael Beasley draws ‘MVP’ chants from Knicks fans (VIDEO)

Knicks guard Michael Beasley caught fire in the second half of Thursday’s game against the Celtics, and turned in one of the best shooting performances of his NBA career.

Beasley finished the game with 32 points — 28 of which came in the second half — and hauled in 12 rebounds. He turned in an incredibly efficient performance, making 13 of 20 shots he attempted, and helping the Knicks to a +18 point differential when he was on the floor.

At times it looked like Beasley couldn’t miss. Check out this fadeaway jumper he drained, which was Kobe Bryant-esque. Teammate Joakim Noah, who didn’t play in the game, had to fan himself because of how hot Beasley was, which was evidenced by his reaction after the bucket.

Knicks fans were clearly impressed by Beasley’s performance. At one point late in the third quarter, when he was attempting a pair of free throws, they showed just how fond they are of the veteran shooting guard, who signed with the team back in August. Beasley drained the first free throw, which caused fans to break out “MVP” chants, and it’s safe to say no one expected that to happen.

Beasley’s 32 points were the most he’s scored in a game since 2015. The “MVP” chants seem a bit premature, but were fun to hear nonetheless.