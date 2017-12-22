LOOK: Von Miller shows off cleats with his face all over them for Christmas Eve game

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is feeling himself, apparently.

Miller showed off the cleats he’ll be wearing for Week 16’s matchup against the Redskins on Christmas Eve, and they have bells on the shoelaces, which is pretty awesome.

What’s even better, though, is that the cleats feature Miller’s Bitmoji avatar — but just his face — all over them. Check out what they look like, and see if you can count the number of times Miller’s face appears on the shoes.

🎄 🎄 🎄@adidasFballUS pulled out all the stops for Christmas weekend cleats. The @VonMiller emoji 😂 pic.twitter.com/yxuViL4hkW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 22, 2017

We expect a huge game for Miller on Sunday while sporting those customized kicks.