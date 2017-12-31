LOOK: Saquon Barkley’s hot PSU girlfriend is turning heads

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley turned in another amazing performance in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 137 yards (two touchdowns), for an exceptional 7.6 yards per carry. He’s a surefire first-rounder, and could even crack the top five. He’s a gamechanging talent that can shift field position in a moment’s notice.

The PSU back is also winning off the field as well, and you’ll soon find out why. Check out his girlfriend, who also attends PSU, Anna Congdon. Here are some photos from her Instagram account.

R.I.P. champagne mami A post shared by ANNA CONGDON (@annacongdon) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Barkley truly has it all.