LOOK: Sam Darnold’s cheerleader girlfriend is a stunner

USC quarterback Sam Darnold appears headed for the NFL, although he hasn’t officially declared for the draft as of yet.

It’s still unclear if Darnold is a surefire No. 1 pick, but after watching his performance in the Cotton Bowl — with a few errant passed to wide-open receivers and also costly turnovers — we really don’t know exactly where he may land, which may be a good thing for his career, as the Browns have the No. 1 pick.

Either way, Darnold is still winning off the field, as he’s been dating USC cheerleader Claire Kirksey.

we love partying with old people #bluemartiniball A post shared by Claire Kirksey (@clairekirksey) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Yeah, she qualifies for WAG status.