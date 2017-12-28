LOOK: Ryan Fitzpatrick gifts O-linemen coolers with his face on them

Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick came up with a clever way to thank his offensive linemen for protecting him this season.

Fitzpatrick has appeared in six games so far this year, and was named the starter for three of them, when Jameis Winston was sidelined with a shoulder injury. He led the team to wins in two of those three starts — one of which came against the Jets, who he played for last season.

The veteran quarterback has been in the league since 2005, and he knows that it’s important to show love for the big guys that protect you, which is exactly what he recently did. Fitzpatrick gifted his offensive linemen custom coolers, which display his face on them. This video shows just how great they are.

For the record, Winston bought the offensive linemen portable grills, but these coolers really take the cake, and were extremely clever.

As for Fitzpatrick, who is playing on the seventh team of his 13-year career, he’s set to become a free agent this spring. It’s currently unclear if the Bucs will bring him back, but if they elect not to, at least his teammates will have something to remember him by.