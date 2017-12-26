LOOK: Floyd Mayweather alongside his insanely large Christmas tree

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is known for doing it big, no matter the occasion.

So when he posted a photo following one of the biggest holidays of the year, it was no surprise that the retired boxer who made over $100 million in his bout against Conor McGregor went big.

Mayweather, who stands five-foot-eight, was shown in a photo next to his Christmas tree, which was roughly four times the size of him. The former boxer wished everyone happy holidays, and did so in this tweet.

The mammoth-sized tree made Mayweather look like an elf standing next to it.