LOOK: Andy Reid dresses as Santa Claus after Chiefs clinch division title

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West title after defeating the Dolphins on Sunday, which resulted in both players and coaches feeling festive after the 29-13 win.

Head coach Andy Reid was clearly in the holiday spirit, as he elected to ring in Christmas Eve by dressing as Santa Claus.

Reid wore the costume to his postgame press conference, and he also donned it while celebrating with his players in the locker room.

The Chiefs are getting hot again at the right time — having won their last three contests. Santa Claus and his coaching staff have helped the team return to its winning ways, just in time for the postseason.