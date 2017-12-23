Le’Veon Bell surprises offensive linemen with Hublot watches

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell showed some appreciation for the big guys that helped pave the way for his dominant 2017 campaign so far.

Bell, who has rushed for 1,222 yards (eight touchdowns) in 14 games of play, was the top fan vote-getter for the 2018 Pro Bowl.

He rewarded his offensive linemen for helping him achieve that feat, and did so by gifting them Hublot watches for Christmas.

Watches appear to be a popular holiday gift this year among athletes.