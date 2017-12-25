Kyrie Irving trash talks John Wall after missed dunk

Wizards star John Wall tried to show off for the fans on Christmas Day in his team’s game against the Celtics, but ended up failing miserably.

Wall found himself wide open near the basket and tried to throw down a highlight-reel dunk in the first quarter of the game, but ended up getting denied by the rim, much to the amusement of Celtics fans at TD Garden.

Irving also appeared to be amused, judging by his body language afterward. The Celtics guard ribbed Wall shortly after the missed dunk, and could be heard saying the following:

“You missed your highlight,” Irving quipped.

That funny exchange is part of what makes the Christmas Day slate of NBA games so entertaining.