Kirk Cousins slams helmet on propane tank in frustration (VIDEO)

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is a smart player, and has a high football IQ, but he clearly wasn’t thinking when he did something that wasn’t very intelligent on the sideline during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Cousins, who was upset about a third-down sack at the time, made his way over to the Gatorade jug, an object that players sometimes take their frustration out on. But instead of targeting the jug, Cousins elected to slam his helmet on a propane tank, which really wasn’t a good idea.

Kirk Cousins so upset about a third down sack he tries to blow up a propane tank pic.twitter.com/RmYYxKSLHW — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 24, 2017

There are so many items on the sideline that can be destroyed, and Cousins, for some reason, chose the worst possible one.