Khris Middleton throws Kris Dunn to the floor after getting elbowed (VIDEO)

Two players got tangled up in Tuesday’s Bulls-Bucks game, which led to both of them getting ejected.

The incident in question took place with under a minute remaining in the game, when Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton began pulling at each other’s jerseys. Middleton then elbowed Dunn, so the Bulls guard grabbed his opponent and threw him to the floor.

Dunn took an elbow and takes down Middleton pic.twitter.com/9I2faMxURd — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) December 27, 2017

Both players were hit with double-technical fouls and ejected from the game.