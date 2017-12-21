Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing for Lakers while serving jail sentence

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is somehow managing to play for his team and also serve a jail sentence simultaneously, in a situation that is unique to him.

Caldwell-Pope is currently serving a 25-day jail sentence at the Seal Beach Detention Center, which is why he hasn’t been able to travel with the team during its road games, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. The Lakers guard has been unable to leave the state, but has been permitted to play in home games due to a work-release program he’s enrolled in.

The Lakers guard pleaded guilty to a probation violation on Dec. 13, as he failed to comply with a Michigan court’s drug and alcohol screening order over the summer. Caldwell-Pope missed several drug and alcohol screenings, which he was ordered to do as part of a plea agreement stemming from a March arrest in Auburn Hills, Michigan. He was initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but he pleaded guilty in May to allowing someone to operate his vehicle while under the influence.

Caldwell-Pope is required to wear a GPS monitor while away from the Seal Beach Detention Center, but is still able to attend home games and practices with the team.

The Lakers played in Houston on Wednesday night, and will square off against the Warriors in Oracle Arena on Friday. The team then travels home to Staples Center for a Saturday matchup with the Blazers, and it’s likely that Caldwell-Pope will return to the court at that time.