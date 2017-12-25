Karl-Anthony Towns shows off Grinch-themed sneakers for Christmas game

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to steal the show in the team’s Christmas Day game against the Lakers, it seems.

Towns posted a photo of the sneakers he’ll be wearing for the game at Staples Center, and you have to take a look at the Grinch-themed kicks, because they’re awesome.

Karl-Anthony Towns kicks for tomorrow’s Christmas game are fantastic 🎄 https://t.co/ts3Le2mooa pic.twitter.com/3ZfwUXsMDo — theScore (@theScore) December 25, 2017

The Grinch stole Christmas, and Towns may steal the show at Staples Center. Stay tuned.