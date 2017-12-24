Justin Coleman jumps into Salvation Army kettle to celebrate pick-six (VIDEO)

It happened in the third quarter of the game, after the Seahawks offense could only muster nine yards on their first drive of the second half. The Cowboys were looking to add to their 9-7 lead, but Coleman had other plans. He read Dak Prescott’s eyes perfectly on a second-down play, picked off an errant pass and returned it 30 yards for the touchdown.
Coleman celebrated by jumping into the Salvation Army kettle located in the back of the end zone, just like Ezekiel Elliott did roughly one year ago.
The Seahawks cornerback was hit with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebration, but he didn’t seem to care all that much.
