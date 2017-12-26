John Wall yells ‘Merry Christmas’ at Celtics fans (VIDEO)

John Wall and the Wizards embraced the spoiler role on Monday and defeated the Celtics in the first-ever Christmas Day game at TD Garden.

Wall, who scored 21 points — but, most importantly, dished out 14 assists — continued to make his case for MVP. And while he may have played The Grinch in Monday’s game, at least in the eyes of Celtics fans, he did manage to take the time to wish them well.

The Wizards star turned to Celtics fans at TD Garden in the game’s final second and was seen saying the following to them.

“Merry Christmas!” Wall said with a smile.

Wall appeared to be feeling the Christmas spirit on the court.