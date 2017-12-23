John Wall gifts Wizards teammates Rolex watches

John Wall is the leader of the Wizards, and a clear MVP candidate who provides the team with the tools they need to win in each game.
He’s also a max player, and does pretty well financially as well, so he gifted his teammates the tools they need to look cool off the court.
Check out these Rolex watches he gave them for Christmas.
Merry Christmas to my brothers I love y’all , Enjoy !!! Thank you @mrthanos for the Rolex Watches …… #DCFamily #WizSquad !!!
It pays to be a Wizard.
