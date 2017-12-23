The Sports Daily
John Wall gifts Wizards teammates Rolex watches
John Wall is the leader of the Wizards, and a clear MVP candidate who provides the team with the tools they need to win in each game.

He’s also a max player, and does pretty well financially as well, so he gifted his teammates the tools they need to look cool off the court.

Check out these Rolex watches he gave them for Christmas.

It pays to be a Wizard.

