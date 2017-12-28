Joel Ward uses custom Air Jordans in marriage proposal (PHOTOS)

San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward recently used a custom pair of sneakers in his quest to get engaged to his girlfriend, Pedrosa.
Ward and the rest of the NHL players were able to enjoy some time off for the holiday break, and the Sharks winger put it to good use. He reached out to a Brooklyn-based sneaker company, who hooked him up with a customized pair of Air Jordan sneakers.
The baby blue kicks displayed “Will You” and “Marry Me?” on the toes, so just in case Ward got choked up during his proposal, he could just let his sneakers do the talking.
The good news is that she said yes. Congratulations to the happy couple.
