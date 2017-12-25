JJ Watt has funny reaction to brother getting called for penalty

The Watt brothers were initially scheduled to square off on the field in a Christmas Day showdown, but the Texans defensive end has been recovering from a brutal leg injury he suffered earlier in the season, so he was forced to watch the game at NRG Stadium from a suite.

J.J. was seen having a funny reaction to T.J. getting called for jumping into the neutral zone before the ball was snapped in the first quarter of the game. The Texans defensive end clapped to applaud his brother’s effort, which you can see in the video clip below.

.@_TJWatt gets a neutral zone infraction, and big brother @JJWatt likes the effort 😂 pic.twitter.com/ilJ1fTJvtO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2017

The two brothers will likely share a laugh about that funny sequence in the future.