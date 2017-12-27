Jerry Jones downplays talk of Dez Bryant’s emotions impacting team

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant turned in one of the worst performances of his career in Sunday’s 21-12 loss to the Seahawks, in what was a must-win game for the team.

Bryant was responsible for two turnovers in the game, fumbling once and also dropping a ball that should’ve been caught, which resulted in an interception. The Cowboys needed a playmaker on offense in the pivotal game, and Bryant actually helped the Seahawks more than he did his team.

And while Bryant’s play on the field was bad, his attitude was just as poor. He was seen having some words while seated on the bench late in the second quarter of the game, which later led to some criticism from analysts. Peter King of The MMQB even stated that the Cowboys should move the “head case” in the offseason.

Team owner Jerry Jones, however, downplayed the effect Bryant’s attitude has had on the team during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.