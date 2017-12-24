Jerry Jones angrily reacts to missed field goal (VIDEO)

The Cowboys had a great chance to score their first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks, with a first-and-goal situation from three yards out.

Dallas ended up getting stopped, and was forced to attempt its fifth field goal of the game. Kicker Dan Bailey had been perfect up to that point, but he shanked the 34-yarder wide right.

Team owner Jerry Jones was seen watching in the owner’s suite, and he wasn’t thrilled about it. Check out his reaction.

Jones had a similar reaction after Bailey missed another kick late in the game, as he was seen getting up and walking out of his suite.