Harrison’s former teammates have been taking shots at him left and right, and the veteran linebacker finally appeared to respond on Friday, which he did on Instagram in this post.
A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on
“This will be my only comment” is the caption that accompanied the post, so it appears that Harrison has said his piece and is now moving on.
It looks like the former Steelers linebacker was upset about his lack of playing time, but at his age, nothing is guaranteed. The Steelers didn’t owe him anything.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: James Harrison blasts Steelers in Instagram post