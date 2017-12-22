Jadeveon Clowney gifts toys to needy families after Jaguars fans sent him trash cans

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure — just ask Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The Texans star called Blake Bortles “trash” after Sunday’s blowout loss, which prompted Jaguars fans to send him trash cans as a holiday gift (which were shipped to NRG Stadium).

Clowney, however, has put the trash cans to good use. He posted a photo on Friday, showing him sitting in the back of a truck, which was filled with toys. Clowney said that he was inspired by Jaguars fans who sent him the trash cans, which he filled with toys and plans to deliver to deserving women and children.

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

Not only was it an amazing gesture by Clowney, but it was cool to see him flip the script — turning a negative situation into a positive one.