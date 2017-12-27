Giannis Antetokounmpo has a 19-year-old brother who also is quite large (PHOTO)

The Antetokounmpo family does not run small, it seems.

We know that Giannis himself is a giant, as the seven-footer has quickly become arguably the most dominant big man in the NBA.

Giannis posted a photo of his family on the set of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” and we now know his 19-year-old brother, Kostas, is about as big as he is.

Kostas attends Dayton, and is only a few inches shorter than Giannis.