Gerald Green shows off great Rockets-themed haircut after signing (PHOTO)

Gerald Green is excited to play for the Rockets, it seems.
The veteran swingman signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday, and figures to provide the team with some much-needed depth. Green showed how excited he is to join the squad by getting the Rockets logo braided into the back of his head.
Check out this awesome haircut.
Green showed some serious commitment to his new team with that gesture.
